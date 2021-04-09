Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 176.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,966,360 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $185,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of COP stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

