Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,812,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,679 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $212,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,826,000 after acquiring an additional 164,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $124.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $125.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.11.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

