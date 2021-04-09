Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 417,527 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,094,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,527 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $163,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC stock opened at $178.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.05. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $89.13 and a one year high of $184.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

