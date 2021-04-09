Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123,231 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Xylem worth $140,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL stock opened at $105.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.28. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,392 shares of company stock worth $1,907,808 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.