Analysts Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.69. Huntsman reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,568,000 after buying an additional 373,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,563,000 after buying an additional 282,295 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,737,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,823,000 after buying an additional 256,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $52,453,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,173.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,165,000 after buying an additional 1,508,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

