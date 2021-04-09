Analysts Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.71 Million

Analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post $21.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.96 million. Investar posted sales of $18.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $92.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.16 million to $95.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $97.57 million, with estimates ranging from $97.23 million to $97.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $22.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Investar by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Investar by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Investar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Investar by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Investar by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

ISTR traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. Investar has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $217.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.47%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

