Analysts Anticipate Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.61. Post reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Shares of NYSE POST traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.25. 3,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,174. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,550.15 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $109.45.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.