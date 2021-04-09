Analysts Anticipate Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RBNC shares. Raymond James raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

In related news, Director Michael E. Wallace purchased 1,400 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,074 shares of company stock worth $80,976. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBNC traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $458.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

