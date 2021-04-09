Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $827.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce sales of $827.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $835.00 million and the lowest is $824.00 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $871.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 954,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,327. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

