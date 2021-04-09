Analysts Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.12. The Manitowoc posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

MTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Shares of NYSE MTW traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 497,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,091. The Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.98 million, a P/E ratio of -60.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The Manitowoc by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Manitowoc by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 223,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

