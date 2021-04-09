Analysts Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $983.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.55. 50,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,066. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 279,853 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,757,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,171,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 112,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.