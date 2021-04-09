Analysts Expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.95. DaVita posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $8.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $8.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in DaVita by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in DaVita by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,216,000 after acquiring an additional 37,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.49.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

