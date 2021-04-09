Analysts Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.90. Emerson Electric also reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after acquiring an additional 686,121 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 649,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $91.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,474. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average is $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $93.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

