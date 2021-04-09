Analysts Expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Empire State Realty Trust.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

ESRT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,217. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,147.85, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

