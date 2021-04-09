Analysts Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.95 Billion

Brokerages forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will post sales of $60.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.16 billion to $61.90 billion. McKesson reported sales of $58.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $239.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.26 billion to $240.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $250.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $247.72 billion to $253.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCK traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.86. 1,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,762. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.38 and its 200-day moving average is $173.74. McKesson has a 12-month low of $125.65 and a 12-month high of $198.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

