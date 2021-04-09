Analysts Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.47. Provident Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of PFS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 310,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $24.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

