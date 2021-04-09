Analysts Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. SFL posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.52 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SFL by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of SFL by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of SFL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 304,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SFL by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. 1,090,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. SFL has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

