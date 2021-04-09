Analysts Set Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Target Price at GBX 373.50

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 373.50 ($4.88).

BRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

Shares of Brewin Dolphin stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 328.50 ($4.29). 319,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,002. Brewin Dolphin has a twelve month low of GBX 211.50 ($2.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 331.50 ($4.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £997.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 301.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 283.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.

In related news, insider Toby Strauss purchased 65,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £199,677 ($260,879.28). Also, insider Robin Beer purchased 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £717.60 ($937.55). Insiders acquired 66,249 shares of company stock valued at $20,072,943 in the last ninety days.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.