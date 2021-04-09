Analysts Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Target Price at GBX 2,220

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,268.89 ($29.64).

Several research firms have weighed in on BNZL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,229 ($29.12), for a total value of £260,168.88 ($339,912.31).

Bunzl stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,400 ($31.36). 744,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,186. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,274.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,397.85. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The stock has a market cap of £8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 38.30 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.80. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

