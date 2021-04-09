Analysts Set Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) PT at $31.17

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $206,420.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,025.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $169,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,992 shares of company stock worth $1,353,286 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 72,371 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the period. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

