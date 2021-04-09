Analysts Set PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) PT at $7.62

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of PDSB opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

