Analysts Set Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Target Price at $128.89

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on U shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,597,960.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,393 shares of company stock worth $70,153,754 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $875,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $21,108,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $307,805,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.62.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.