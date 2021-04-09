Analyzing Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of U.S. Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of U.S. Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Battle North Gold and U.S. Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battle North Gold 1 0 3 0 2.50 U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Battle North Gold presently has a consensus price target of $3.40, indicating a potential upside of 63.86%. U.S. Gold has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 71.04%. Given U.S. Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than Battle North Gold.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Battle North Gold and U.S. Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$5.25 million ($3.17) -3.37

Risk & Volatility

Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Battle North Gold and U.S. Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62% U.S. Gold N/A -60.15% -57.57%

Summary

U.S. Gold beats Battle North Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Battle North Gold Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

