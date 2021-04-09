Andrew D’amico Sells 1,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $88,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Andrew D’amico sold 3,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $301,140.00.

Shares of VICR opened at $84.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.51. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $104.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICR. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Vicor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Vicor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

