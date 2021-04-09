Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report sales of $408.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.00 million to $413.87 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $51.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 692.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after buying an additional 6,157,541 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,923,000 after buying an additional 2,588,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $18,805,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. 6,459,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,959,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

