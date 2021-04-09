Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading Down 4.6%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 1,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 172,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Equities analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $95,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $120,529.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,245 shares of company stock worth $372,094.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Annexon by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain, and eye. Its products in pipelines are focused on antibody-mediated autoimmune and complement-mediated neurodegenerative disorders. Its products include ANX005 (IV), which is in Phase III stage with guillain-barrÃ© syndrome indication, as well as in Phase II stage with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications; ANX007 (IVT), a Phase II candidate with geographic atrophy indication; and ANX009 (SubQ), which is in Phase I stage with autoimmune indications.

