AnRKey X ($ANRX) Achieves Market Cap of $19.64 Million

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. AnRKey X has a market cap of $19.64 million and $1.08 million worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AnRKey X alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.71 or 0.00290722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.21 or 0.00766094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,603.01 or 1.00389208 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00019604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.75 or 0.00727616 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,701,810 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com.

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnRKey X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnRKey X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnRKey X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.