Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.10

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $48.10, with a volume of 41 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APEMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aperam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 2.14.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aperam S.A. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.5166 per share. This represents a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Aperam’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Aperam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

