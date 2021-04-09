APIX (APIX) Achieves Market Cap of $24.19 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 83.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last week, APIX has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. APIX has a market cap of $24.19 million and $283,373.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00056128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00021919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00633300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00081988 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030098 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

