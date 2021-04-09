Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

APOG stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $927.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

