Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $153.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMAT. Argus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

AMAT opened at $139.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.10 and a 200-day moving average of $91.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

