Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Apria’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apria currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get Apria alerts:

HAYW stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Apria has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $17.98.

In other Apria news, CEO Kevin Holleran purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000 over the last quarter.

Apria Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.