Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million.

AQST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $164.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

