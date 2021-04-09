Argon Market Cap Achieves $14.76 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Argon has a total market cap of $14.76 million and $4.18 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Argon has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00070425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00305339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.52 or 0.00761328 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021380 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,940.84 or 1.00948420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.75 or 0.00754873 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 53,736,659 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

