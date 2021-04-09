Arionum Reaches Market Cap of $110,149.72 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Arionum has a market capitalization of $110,149.72 and approximately $29.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arionum has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,074.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,137.29 or 0.03617930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.90 or 0.00384088 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.70 or 0.01093022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $283.76 or 0.00480338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.18 or 0.00443809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.47 or 0.00334274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00032093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

