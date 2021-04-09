Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target Raised to $11.75 at Scotiabank

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $11.00 to $11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARESF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

ARESF opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

