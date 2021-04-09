Ascential (LON:ASCL) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ASCL. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 341.89 ($4.47).

Shares of ASCL traded down GBX 1.51 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 344.49 ($4.50). 882,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 360.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 345.47. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 408.80 ($5.34). The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32.

In related news, insider Suzanne Claire Baxter purchased 5,000 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £18,250 ($23,843.74).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

