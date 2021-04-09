ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $507.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $639.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $575.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $268.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 1 year low of $272.01 and a 1 year high of $653.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after acquiring an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $86,532,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

