ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 5,250 Price Target at UBS Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ASOS to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,038.60 ($78.89).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASC opened at GBX 5,390 ($70.42) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 2,035 ($26.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,599.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,011.19.

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.