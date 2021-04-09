ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of ASOS from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.60. ASOS has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

