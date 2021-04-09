Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.06

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $145.06 and last traded at $145.06, with a volume of 4351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.40.

AIZ has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Assurant alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.83.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Assurant by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.