AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £102 ($133.26) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,759.44 ($114.44).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,328 ($95.74) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,114.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,700.47. The stock has a market cap of £96.20 billion and a PE ratio of 29.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 137.40 ($1.80) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1.15%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.