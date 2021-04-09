Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will announce $2.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Athene reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 473.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion.

ATH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. 12,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,063. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68. Athene has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $55.39.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

