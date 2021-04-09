Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Downgraded to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATO. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $111.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.