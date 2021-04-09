Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEXAY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays cut shares of Atos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atos in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Atos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atos has a consensus rating of Hold.

Atos stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Atos has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

