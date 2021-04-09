AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 96,843 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $18,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AtriCure by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $66.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,941 shares of company stock worth $11,942,300. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.