Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Shares Up 0.1%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.07. 19,791 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 11,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.09.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.6563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.