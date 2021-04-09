AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AXAHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. AXA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

