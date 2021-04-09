Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aytu Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Aytu Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aytu Biopharma will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 1,868,641 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,365,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,973,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

