B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 7,605 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,605 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,105,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $152.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.04. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.78 and a 52 week high of $161.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.16.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $1,548,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,733,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,105 shares of company stock valued at $15,668,712 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

